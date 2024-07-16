Breakout 2023 Charger Reflects on New Position Coach
Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu is looking for a bounce-back type of season as a unit. While he was one of the few bright spots on the defensive side of the ball in his rookie season, the Chargers struggled as a whole. Because of these struggles, the Chargers tore the whole coaching staff upside down, starting with hiring head coach and former national champion Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh, the new head coach, has brought in some familiar faces from Michigan, including coach Dylan Roney. Roney, who will serve as a defensive assistant, has already left a positive impression on Tuipulotu. In a recent media interview,Tuipulotu expressed his admiration for his new position coach, highlighting the potential positive influence on his performance.
"He's a funny dude. He really, really knows the defense well," said Tuipulotu. "Like, he knows what everybody doing and I feel like that's where I need to be. It would help a lot with the little things. But he's a great dude. It's kind of funny how him and Joey are the same age and Khalil is older than him. But he's doing a good job."
Tuipulotu is a fan of his new position coach, and understandably so. Roney has been with Harbaugh for the last three seasons as a graduate assistant for Michigan. Over the last three seasons, he worked with the defensive coaching staff in game planning, analysis, and day-to-day operations. Roney had his prints in many places for the top-ranked Michigan defense last season, and that should be no different with the Bolts.
Roney is a bright football mind, so it should have been no surprise that Harbaugh wanted to bring him to Los Angeles.
More Chargers: 2023 PWFA All-Rookie Teamer Gets Real About Jim Harbaugh Hire