Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Gives Hilarious Story on Growing Up With Brother John
There is no greater competition than that between two siblings. Losing to a rival can be a hard pill to swallow, but the pain of losing to a sibling lasts forever.
Jim and John Harbaugh are both coaches in the NFL. With only 15 months separating the brothers, their competitiveness skyrockets when they see each other’s team on the schedule. But, healthy competition can fuel an individual’s motivation.
The brothers’ competitive spirits against each other began far before they ever stepped foot on a professional football field. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, the youngest of the pair, opened up about how his older brother has always challenged him. Throughout their childhood, John’s toughness has pushed Jim to be better.
“One thing I know about growing up with my brother is he makes you stronger and tougher because he’s so tough,” the younger Harbaugh told Kids Sports Reporters in an interview published on Instagram.
The two reporters are also a pair of brothers. Harbaugh asked the brothers if they ever fight with each other. After the two reporters revealed their respective fighting moves to Harbaugh, the former Michigan head coach shared a funny story from his childhood about a fighting tactic he used with his brother that the boys may be able to use in the future.
“Me and my brother, we had a technique [when play fighting],” Harbaugh said to the reporting brothers. “Whoever’s bigger, and most of the time it was him, he’s about 15 months older. Whatever the more dominant guy, the other one would get on their back and you can get your legs up in the air and ward off any kind of punch with your hands and kick.”
The younger of the two reporting brothers giggled as Harbaugh told the story, possibly adding that to his repertoire of fighting moves he can use against his older brother.
The Harbaugh brothers’ rivalry has transitioned from childhood fights to coaching head-to-head on the Super Bowl stage.
At Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers competed for the title. With John coaching the Ravens and Jim coaching the 49ers, the brothers battled for a narrow final score of 34-31. Like most sibling competitions, the oldest sibling (John) came out on top.
A few months later, Jim accepted the position as the head coach of Michigan football. He led the Wolverines to back-to-back Big Ten Championships and a national championship.
Since then, Jim has returned to coach the Chargers while John remains the head coach of the Ravens. With both brothers back in the NFL, Jim has the opportunity to even the Super Bowl score with his brother.