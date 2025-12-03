Jim Harbaugh gives grim update on Justin Herbert's Week 14 practice status

The Los Angeles Chargers have a potential major roadblock for their final five games. Star quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery for a broken bone in his left hand on Monday, but was adamant that he'd play in Week 14 against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.

That may not be the case anymore, as head coach Jim Harbaugh said Herbert won't practice on Wednesday. Harbaugh added that the Bolts aren't ready to say whether if Herbert will play or not on Monday night.

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh told reporters that his QB Justin Hebert, who underwent surgery on a broken bone in his left hand Monday, will not practice today, even if he will be on the field for a walk through. The Chargers are not ready to say whether Hebert will be able to play… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2025

Despite injuring his hand in the first quarter of last week's win against the Las Vegas Raiders, Herbert came back in and toughed it out. He'd finish with 151 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. If he can't go, the Chargers will turn to former first-round pick Trey Lance to lead them against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Justin Herbert's Week 14 status up in the air after update from Jim Harbaugh

If he doesn't end up playing this week, it'll be the first game Herbert will miss in 2025. The last time Herbert missed time due to injury was in 2023, when he was out for the final four games of the year due to a fractured finger in his throwing hand.

Could it be time to panic if Herbert misses Week 14? Probably not. Sound the alarms if this injury sidelines him for multiple weeks. Fans may be shaky due to Lance getting the nod, as he doesn't have much starting experience in the NFL. Lance started one game last season with the Cowboys, going 20/34 with 244 yards.

Before that, Lance started just four games during his time with the 49ers. His best game was a 249 yard, two touchdown performance against the Texans during his rookie year. It could definitely be worse, but it's a different ballgame if Lance starts against the Eagles in four days.

The Chargers have to hope Herbert will be ready to go for their final playoff push.

