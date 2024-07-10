Chargers News: Did LA's TE Changes Improve Its Depth At Position?
This offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers made some big moves. Gavino Borquez of ChargersWire assessed these decisions and determined if each position saw upgrades or downgrades.
Los Angeles lost tight end Gerald Everrett after he elected to sign with the Chicago Bears during his free agency.
Everett, who wore the Chargers uniform for two seasons, was a key asset to the passing game of Los Angeles. Last season, he caught 51 receptions on 70 targets and racked up 411 total yards, averaging 8.1 yards per reception. He scored three touchdowns and completed 25 receiving first downs across 15 games. Everett averaged 3.3 yards per rush attempt, going 10 yards in three rushing attempts. Now, he has joined Chicago, alongside former Chargers wide receiver and six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen.
In replacement, the Chargers signed former Seahawk tight end Will Dissly and former Panther tight end Hayden Hurst to fill the gap left by Everett’s departure.
“Hurst offers the upside as a receiver but can also block. In a new offense where blocking tight ends are integral, they signed one of the best in that department in Dissly,” writes Borquez.
Dissly was given a 77.2 run-blocking grade and 83.5 pass-blocking grade last season by ProFootballFocus, which both rank second among tight ends with at least 20 percent of the snaps that season, according to Chargers.com.
Both Hurst and Dissly bring higher average yards per reception than Everrett, posting 10.2 and 10.1 respectively. Hurst caught 18 receptions on 32 targets, accumulating 184 total yards, one touchdown, and seven receiving first downs across nine games last season. Dissly caught 17 receptions on 22 targets with 172 total yards, one touchdown, and eight receiving first downs.
With the signing of Hurst and Dissly, the Chargers’ changes to their group of tight ends received approval from Borquez, who decided that the changes were for the better.
