Chargers News: Full Details of Jim Harbaugh's Michigan-Era NCAA Suspension Unveiled
Before taking the role as the Chargers’ new head coach, Jim Harbaugh found himself at the center of an NCAA investigation that led to a self-imposed three-game suspension. The investigation began in 2021, and the details surrounding Michigan football’s rule violations have recently been made public, according to Aaron McMahon of MLive.com.
It has been reported by The Athletic that Michigan received a Notice of Allegations last January, issuing four Level II violations and one Level I violation.
The first allegation was a Level II violation that involved impermissible contact with three recruits from unidentified Michigan coaches. All three recruits were able to access the football facilities. One recruit and his father met with a member of the coaching staff at two separate restaurants where they were given a discounted meal and a free meal.
The second allegation, also a Level II violation, involved former defensive analyst Ryan Osborn. He was allegedly present on-campus for 28 student-athlete evaluations.
The third allegation was the most severe and involved Harbaugh. The Chargers' head coach allegedly “violated the NCAA principles of ethical conduct and failed to cooperate” during a 2022 interview with the NCAA investigators. The former Michigan head coach did not cooperate when asked questions about the impermissible contact with recruits, both on and off campus.
Harbaugh has yet to admit to lying to investigators, but he has acknowledged the four Level II violations.
The fourth allegation, a Level II violation, involved another member of the coaching staff who investigators claimed “regularly engaged in impermissible coaching activities in the presence of the assistant football coaches."
The fifth allegation, another Level II violation, was a result of the other three Level II violations. It revolved around the Michigan football program failing to detect the impermissible contact with recruits.
Although Harbaugh has not admitted to his Level I violation, Michigan has admitted to all five allegations as part of a negotiated resolution with the NCAA in April.
According to the NCAA, Harbaugh did not participate in the agreement. Therefore, despite Harbaugh leaving to coach the Chargers, a separate punishment will be considered for the former Michigan head coach.
The investigation has not interuppted the success of Michigan since 2021. The Wolverines have won three consecutive Big Ten championships and are the reigning champions of the College Football Playoff.
More Chargers: Khalil Mack Cracks Top 30 of 2024 NFL 100 Rankings