Should Chargers go After Star NFL Trade Candidates Like Alvin Kamara?

The Los Angeles Chargers rather consistently find good trade value under the direction of general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh

Back in 2024, one of the better examples was trading for defender Elijah Molden. Then, of course, the ripoff of the New England Patriots when trading up to get Ladd McConkey.

This past season, Hortiz and the Chargers did the same thing while acquiring Odafe Oweh from the Baltimore Ravens. He racked up sacks in the Chargers’ system, and now the former first-round pick is a must-re-sign free agent.

So…do the Chargers have another big trade in them soon?

RELATED: Chargers Biggest Free Agent Gets a Steal of a Contract Extension Projection

Alvin Kamara, A.J. Brown top Chargers’ possible trade targets

Some of the biggest names on the NFL trade block might interest the Chargers.

Over at Bleacher Report, Kristopher Knox outlined a trade block and value chart that includes some intriguing names.

One is New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Knox lists the trade value for Kamara as the following:

2026 6th-Round Pick

Conditional 2027 7th-Round Pick

Alvin Kamara breaking tackles is majestic 😮 @A_kamara6 pic.twitter.com/cX5i8zkhzW — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 30, 2019

That might be a layup of a decision for the Chargers, right? Kamara is a $18.6 million cap hit next year, but as a one-year rental. He had injuries last year, but averaged 4.2 yards per carry with six scores in 2024 and remains a threat through the air.

RELATED: Chargers Urged to Spend Big on Potential Ravens Free Agent

The Chargers used a first-rounder on Omarion Hampton and gambled on Najee Harris, which backfired. Putting Kamara in the rotational spot that was supposed to belong to Harris would be fun.

Then there’s A.J. Brown.

Knox lists Browns’ trade value as this:

2026 5th-Round Pick

2026 Late-Round Pick Swap

Conditional 2027 Third-Round Pick

That’s more of a luxury-type move for the Chargers. Brown has $72.5 million in dead money, in dead money, too, that the Eagles might ask them to eat a chunk of in a trade.

Brown, still just 28, has gone for 1,000-plus yards in four straight years with seven or more scores in each. With Mike McDaniel in town, adding Brown to Ladd McConkey, Tre Harris and Oronde Gadsden would make for a pretty fun set of weapons around Justin Herbert.

These are more luxury ideas for the Chargers, no doubt. They might do something more grounded, similar to the Trevor Penning trade near the deadline last year.

But it’s good to know what might be out there if they want to make a splash, right?

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers Get Good NFL Cap Space Update as Khalil Mack, Key Pieces go to Free Agency

Chargers quietly lose member of Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff to Dolphins

Chargers Gifted Perfect Free-Agency Idea for Justin Herbert