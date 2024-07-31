Chargers News: Khalil Mack Cracks Top 30 of 2024 NFL 100 Rankings
With the 2024 NFL season approaching, NFL.com released a part of the top 100 players in the league this season, which is voted for by current NFL players. They have yet to release the top 20 players.
After one of the most productive season of his professional career, Chargers’ outside linebacker Khalil Mack is listed as the 29th-best player in the league ahead of the upcoming season.
“Mack now has 25 sacks since joining the Chargers in 2022, nearly a quarter of his career output. It’s been a remarkable surge for the 2010s Hall of Fame All-Decade Team member, who has eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro seasons across 10 campaigns. Mack’s 17 sacks last season ranked fourth in the league and propelled him to 101.5 in his career. Now the 43rd member of the NFL’s 100-sack club, Mack mans the edge in perfect harmony with Los Angeles’ Joey Bosa.” wrote Bobby Kownack of NFL.com.
This is the second consecutive selection for the top-100 list Mack has had in his career and the highest ranking since 2021 when he was ranked No. 23 as a Chicago Bear.
Starting in all 17 games last season, Mack recorded 57 tackles and 17 assists on tackles. In addition to ranking fourth in the league, Mack's 17 sacks was a career high and tied the Chargers franchise single-season record.
"Number one right now, I'm always going to go defensive player," former Bills edge rusher Shaq Lawson said via Chargers.com about Mack's performance last season. "So I went Khalil Mack number one."
In addition to being voted the 29th-best overall player in the league, Mack is ranked as the 13th-best NFL player over the age of 30. The 33-year-old is joined on the list by former Chargers teammate Keenan Allen.
As we wait for the top 20 players to be released, Mack is the only Charger in the top 100 so far.
