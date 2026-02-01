Chargers Cut Candidates to save Cap Space List Fans Will Love

The Los Angeles Chargers cap space for 2026 is extremely healthy, as the team is expected to have over $80 million in cap space to work with. For a Joe Hortiz-Jim Harbaugh regime that were fairly frugal the last two offseasons, this year needs to be different. This doesn't mean spend wildly, but the Chargers are going to need to open up their pocketbooks to get over the hump.

If their $80-plus million in cap space wasn't enough, cuts will make that number jump significantly. As always, there are players that fans would like to see never play another down for the Chargers. That could become reality, as Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report listed cap casualties for every NFL team ahead of the offseason.

For the Chargers, fans would rejoice seeing notifications of seeing these players released.

Mekhi Becton ($9.7M saved)

Mekhi Becton, the Chargers' prized free agent signing from an offseason ago, turned back into a bust quickly. Becton publicly voiced his frustrations with the team during the season, with his poor play not helping at all. He surrendered 37 pressures and 3 sacks while committing 5 penalties.

"This one's a near-lock, as Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports has already reported that the Chargers are expected to cut Becton," Ballentine wrote. "The Bolts signed him to a two-year, $20 million contract after turning his career around with the Philadelphia Eagles."

Bradley Bozeman ($5.9M saved)

Talk about another extremely disappointing interior lineman, Bradley Bozeman, was the culprit of many Chargers fans' jokes and memes. The veteran center allowed 30 pressures and two sacks.

"Becton wasn't the only interior lineman who could be looking for new work in the spring. Bradley Bozeman's ties to now-departed offensive coordinator Greg Roman, combined with poor performance, makes him a likely cap casualty. Bozeman ranked last among all centers graded by PFF. Again, that included a last-place grade in run blocking. With Mike McDaniel likely to be taking over as offensive coordinator, the Chargers are going to target quicker lineman who can run his wide zone scheme more efficiently."

It blows my mind how bad the Chargers protection plan is every single week and how frequently things like this happen 👇🏼. While Bradley Bozeman is calling for a slide to their left, Justin Herbert motions Oronde Gadsden to that same side, despite there being 4 potential rushers… pic.twitter.com/v7ZB4dFR7e — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) January 13, 2026

Will Dissly ($4M saved)

Dissly wasn't much of a factor in 2025 due to the rise of rookie Oronde Gadsden II. Chargers fans may like to see Dissly gone due to his performance in last season's Wild Card game against the Houston Texans.

"Will Dissly's first season with the Chargers in 2024 was exactly what Los Angeles wanted when they signed him that offseason. He played 57 percent of the snaps and posted his most productive season as a receiver yet. This year, he followed it up with playing just 31 percent of the snaps in the nine game he suited up. He also had just 11 receptions for 97 yards. It won't be hard for the Chargers to move on and hand the tight end room over to Oronde Gadsden."

These three moves would save the Chargers $19.6 million, shooting their cap space to $100.2 million.

