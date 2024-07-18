Chargers News: Justin Herbert Hosts Celebrity Softball Event
Apparently, Justin Herbert can throw touchdowns and hit home runs.
Chargers' star quarterback Justin Herbert won his own first annual Justin Herbert Celebrity Softball Game home run derby on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.
Showing his dedication to philanthropy, the Oregon alum hosted a charity home run derby at Jane Sanders Stadium. It was a close race, but Herbert defeated his younger brother and Oregon sixth-year tight end Patrick Herbert 17-16 on his final swing as their father pitched.
The derby is supporting the Kidsports foundation, an organization dedicated to creating an enaging sports community for youth athletes to grow and play. Herbert is a Eugene native, which is why he has dedicated a large amount of time raising money for a specific Oregon-based kids sports organization.
"Having access to a wide variety of sports not only helped me become a more dynamic athlete, but showed me the importance of good sportsmanship and teamwork," Herbert said, per GoDucks.com. "Kidsports is more than just a youth sports program; it's a community for kids to grow and play."
This is not Herbert's first philanthropic act. He hosted two Justin Herbert Golf Invitationals to raise funds for the Kidsports foundation and donated $25,000 to the Los Angeles Food Bank in 2021. Additionally, he has made appearances at other charity events such as the Chargers Golf Invitational and a dodgeball tournament supporting the same Oregon-based kids sports organization as his softball and golf events.
His Chargers teammates DJ Chark, Cameron Dicker, Will Dissly, Simi Fehoko, Cornelius Johnson, Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey, Josh Palmer, Donald Parham, Trey Pipkins III, Brenden Rice, Foster Sarell, and Stone Smartt were all in attendance.
Supporting a fellow Oregon alum, former Ducks softball players Ariel Carlson and Paige Sinicki played participated in the event. Current Oregon quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore also made appearances.
