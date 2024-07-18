One Reason To Risk Taking Chargers' Running Backs in Fantasy This Season
The Los Angeles Chargers switched up their backfield this offseason by signing former Baltimore Ravens running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins as well as drafting Kimani Vidal in the sixth round.
Edwards and Dobbins are expected to be the Chargers' top backs this season, as the two are the most experienced players in the running back room. Neither player has been a high-volume back during their careers as the two have never had 200 carries or rushed for 1,000 yards in a season.
Even with a lack of huge production, there's still good reason to believe Edwards and Dobbins, and especially Edwards, could have strong fantasy seasons due to the potential for rushing touchdowns.
The Greg Roman-Jim Harbaugh offense has given plenty of opportunities to running backs in past offenses, especially at the goal line. At Michigan last season, Harbaugh's top rusher Blake Corum rushed for 27 touchdowns a season ago.
The Roman offense is known for its run game, which is the biggest strength of the offense. Roman's offenses have previously finished an NFL season top-five in rushing touchdowns five different times.
Several of those touchdowns did go to quarterbacks like Colin Kaepernick, Lamar Jackson, and Tyrod Taylor, but Justin Herbert is not nearly as much of a runner as those three quarterbacks, which should give the Chargers' rushers more opportunities.
Edwards is a pretty safe bet to get those opportunities. He rushed for 13 touchdowns in 2023, which ranked fifth in the NFL. This alone makes him a strong running back candidate for fantasy football, even if he splits carries with Dobbins and other members of the backfield.
Not only does Edwards have the offensive scheme and previous success with scoring, but he also has the offensive line to score in the red zone. The Chargers have put stock into building their offensive line by drafting Joe Alt and signing Bradley Bozeman, making their O-line one of their strongest position groups.
With this group and the Chargers' inexperience at receiver, it will make sense for the team to run the ball in the red zone to maximize, which should give Edwards several opportunities for touchdowns and fantasy points.
More Chargers:
Chargers News: Assessment of Justin Herbert's Fantasy Consideration This Year