Chargers Officially Release All-Pro Center
The Los Angeles Chargers have made a significant transactional decision, parting ways with former All-Pro center Corey Linsley. The news was announced on Wednesday.
The President of football operations, John Spanos, released a statement regarding the Linsley news.
"Corey is everything you hope for and more in an NFL player," said Spanos. "The consummate professional, his mentorship of younger players, work ethic, integrity, leadership, competitive drive and sense of humor all played a role in earning him the 'C' on his jersey throughout the entirety of his time with us. And as good of a football player as he is, Corey's an even better person.
"To that end, at a time when he and his wife, Anna, were growing their family from two children to four while with the Chargers, they still made it a priority to serve the community as passionate advocates for CASA — work that earned Corey not one, but two Walter Payton Man of the Year nominations during his career.
"While he has taken his last snap in the NFL, Corey's story is far from being written. We cannot wait to see what the next chapter has in store for the Linsleys, and we wish Corey, Anna, Seamus, Killian, Quinn and Ruth all the best moving forward."
Linsley is one of the more accomplished centers in recent years. He was a three-year captain for the Bolts and the Chargers' 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee for his work in the community.
The Chargers signed Linsley to a five-year, $62.5 million contract in the 2021 offseason, making him the highest-paid center in the league. At the time, he was widely regarded as one of the best centers in the league. L.A. Although Linsley was solid in the powder blue, tragedy struck when he was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list with a non-emergent heart-related issue early in the 2023 season.
Linsley only played three games in 2023 before his heart issue.
Overall, as a Charger, Linsley played in 33 games and committed only eight penalties in over 2,150 offensive snaps.
The former fifth-round pick craved himself a phenomenal career and could now look for a new squad as the 2024 season approaches.
