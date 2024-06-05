Chargers News: LA Running Back Coach Weighs in on Play of Gus Edwards
The Los Angeles Chargers have a revamped backfield after signing former Baltimore Ravens running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins in free agency and drafting Kimani Vidal. They also have a new running backs coach in Kiel McDonald, who spent his last two seasons coaching the backs at USC.
Edwards joins the Chargers are rushing for 810 yards and 13 touchdowns at an average of 4.1 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Dobbins is looking to return to form after injuries have plagued his last three seasons and allowed him to play in just eight games over that span.
At OTAs on Tuesday, McDonald raved about the Bolts' two newly inked backs.
“Big dude. Big, tall, long, athletic," McDonald said of Edwards while speaking to reporters. "Looking forward to seeing him in training camp, and just the rest of the way. I like his mindset, he’s a consummate professional, that’s the one thing that jumps out about Gus. Very smart, knows the scheme inside and out, I'm pretty excited about him."
"Highly intellectual running back," McDonald added while speaking of Dobbins. "Super smart. Knows where to go...I'm very excited to coach him. It's like thunder and lightning."
The primary returning back from last year's roster is 2022 fourth-round pick Isaiah Spiller. Spiller has seen limited action over the last two seasons, appearing in just 15 total games and just 137 total yards on 55 carries for an average of 2.5 yards per carry. McDonald believes Spiller is continuing to improve, which is positive news for the Chargers running back.
"He's growing everyday," McDonald told reporters. "He has all the tools ... He has great recognition in terms of blitz pickup. I think he's gonna continue to grow and be a great player."
