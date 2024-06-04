Chargers News: Ex-Michigan OL Surprisingly Cut by AFC Rival, Could Jim Harbaugh Sign Him?
New England Patriots offensive lineman Andrew Stueber has been told by the club that they intend to cut him, reports Mike Reiss of ESPN. The Pats selected the 6-foot-6, 318-pound guard out of the University of Michigan with the No. 245 pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Reiss notes that Stueber had been angling to be considered as a backup for the franchise's offensive line in its first year post-Bill Belichick.
During his two years with the Pats (and Belichick's final two seasons of a Hall of Fame career with the franchise, though he'd probably like to forget 2022-23), he didn't see any action. Stueber suffered a torn hamstring in August 2022 and was trapepd on the team's reserve/non-football injury list for the entire of what would have been his rookie season. He was a practice squad player throughout the 2023 season, inking a reserve/future contract this past January.
Attentive Bolts fans already know that new Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh, Stueber's coach in college, is a big fan of a strong offensive line. Harbaugh and new Los Angeles general manager Joe Hortiz used L.A.'s No. 5 pick draft on an offensive tackle, former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star Joe Alt, despite two star wide receivers still being on the board (L.A. addressed this clear roster need by trading up in the second round to draft former Georgia Bulldogs wideout Ladd McConkey with the No. 34 pick).
Will Harbaugh consider a Stueber reclamation project this season? Time will tell. He was a second-team All-American during his final NCAA season, as well as an All-Big Ten First Teamer.
More Chargers: Two Linebackers Who Might Suffer from Roster Crunch