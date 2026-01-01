Chargers injury returns for NFL playoffs provide a mystery

The Los Angeles Chargers, in very Los Angeles Chargers fashion, ran out of return designations from injured reserve this year.

Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers put so many players on injured reserve, then returned so many over the course of the regular season that they literally ran out of uses before Week 18 even arrived.

Thanks to NFL rules, though, the Chargers will be permitted to return a set number of players from injured reserve again once the playoffs start.

So the question now becomes…who, if anyone, do the Chargers return from injured reserve for the opening round of the playoffs?

Chargers’ injured reserve list

OL Joe Alt

LB Junior Colson

TE Tucker Fisk

DL Josh Fuga

RB Najee Harris

CB Jordan Oladokun

CB Eric Rogers

OL Rashawn Slater

OL Savion Washington (PUP)

Some of these players have zero shot at coming back for the playoffs, of course. The most notable zero-percent chances are Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt and Najee Harris. Justin Herbert’s elite offensive linemen won’t be back until 2026. Harris, the big free-agent addition, hardly got going before the Achilles tear.

RELATED: Key Chargers need Week 18 rest, including x-factor no one saw coming

Who will Chargers return from injured reserve?

Just glancing at the list, one name sticks out more than most for the Chargers as a mixture of need and injury severity that actually allows him to return: Tight end Tucker Fisk.

It’s a notion that Eric Smith of Chargers.com agrees with: “The only name I can think of is tight end Tucker Fisk, who went on Injured Reserve before the Eagles game.”

Help at linebacker would be nice with Denzel Perryman in and out of the lineup this year. And cornerback depth is always welcome, especially with the up-and-down nature of injuries there at the spot this year.

Alas, tight end.

RELATED: Predicting starting Chargers lineup after vague Jim Harbaugh comments

Herbert’s offense could certainly use the help at tight end. Rookie Oronde Gadsden has been a breakout for the team with 641 yards and three scores over 14 games, but some key drops last week very much stressed the fact that he’s still a rookie.

HC Jim Harbaugh on Justin Herbert’s perseverance this season through injuries: “It’s very, very impactful.”



Harbaugh mentioned Khalil Mack returning from his elbow injury after just four weeks as well.



“Very tough men standard…Am I man enough to do that? Ok, let’s find out.” — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) December 31, 2025

The veterans behind Gadsden aren’t helping much. Will Dissly has been a healthy scratch at times. And free-agent arrival Tyler Conklin has underwhelmed over 12 games, catching just six passes.

Fisk is notable for his ability as a receiver in batches and overall flexibility in the running game.

While not the flashiest of IR returns ever, the Chargers getting Fisk back is the type of low-key move that really helps during the gritty, cold playoff games.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Concerning stats about Chargers offensive line gives questions going into playoffs

Chargers get another warning about possibly losing coach

Keenan Allen potentially leaving $1.5M in incentives on table in Week 18