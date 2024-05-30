Chargers News: Ex-Wolverine Coach Breaks Down Deep Defensive Line
The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up to hopefully at least invert their 5-12 regular season record from 2023 when their 2024 season tips off, per Omar Navarro of Chargers.com.
As Navarro writes, a lot of that starts on defense. Los Angeles boasts a diverse array of talent on its defensive line, between its swath of veteran incumbents and rapidly developing young players.
Jim Harbaugh imported much of his Michigan Wolverines defensive staff upon relocating from the NCAA to the NFL and from Ann Arbor to Los Angeles this year, and that includes defensive line coach Mike Elston, who'll be working under fellow ex-Michigander Jesse Minter, the team's new defensive coordinator.
"It's a great group," Elston said. "Both from the D-Tackle room where you have guys like Morgan Fox and now Poona Ford. Some veteran guys who've played a lot of football. There's great leadership in that room."
L.A. of course boasts some very experienced, very decorated talent when it comes to the club's edge rushers — namely Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, fresh addition Bud Dupree, and second-year talent Tuli Tuipulotu.
"Then when you get into the edge room with Joey, Khalil and now Bud [Dupree], Tuli had a great season, it's a talented group and leadership all across the board," Elston added. "It's a very veteran group, experienced group. Putting the pieces where we need to put them in different situations is going to be the fun part."
Navarro reveals that, as they did during this point in Michigan's offseason, Elston works with defensive tackles and defensive assistant Dylan Roney coaches L.A.'s talented edge rushers. Elston is impressed by the Bolts' young, up-and-coming defensive tackles thus far.
"I'm impressed with all of them," Elston said. "Scott Matlock and Chris Hinton, Jerrod Clark are developing and doing a great job... Very impressed with all of them. CJ Okoye is doing great, [Otito Ogbonnia] is phenomenal. I think we have a very strong room."
All-SEC First-Team Alabama Crimson defensive end Justin Eboigbe, whom team president Joe Hortiz drafted with the No. 105 pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has likewise been intriguing for Elston.
"The draft pick with Justin, he's a worker, he was trained very well at Alabama and does a lot of the similar things we do here in this system," Elston said. "He's got a good blend. Right now I'd say he's heavier on block destruction and run defense. I think he can become a really good pass rusher. He's working on those tools right now."
