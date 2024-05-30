Chargers Notes: WR Room, Justin Herbert, Wolverine-to-LA Pipeline
Despite the Los Angeles Chargers being months removed from the start of their inaugural season under the tutelage of new head coach Jim Harbaugh, the former Michigan Wolverines national champion is making his presence felt even as the club works through its OTAs.
Here's the latest news out of Chargers World:
Chargers News: Junior Colson Explains Jesse Minter's Defensive Approach
Former University of Michigan linebacker Junior Colson, one of the two ex-Wolverines drafted by Jim Harbaugh, unpacked fellow Michigan transplant Jesse Minter's approach to his new gig as the club's defensive coordinator.
Chargers News: Former Joe Hortiz Favorite Un-Retires, Becomes Obvious Free Agent Fit
Although Jim Harbaugh has been garnering the lions' share of headlines thus far, new general manager Joe Hortiz has also had a big impact on the team's roster construction thus far. Now, one of his former charges while with the Baltimore Ravens (who worked under him as an intern last season) has un-retired and is looking ofr his next playing opportunity.
Chargers News: LA Predicted to Enjoy Massive Postseason Success in 2024
Could the Chargers really advance deep into the playoffs during their first year with Jim Harbaugh at the helm? One pundit thinks so.
Chargers News: Second-Year LA Star Dubbed One of the Most Underappreciated Players League-Wide
Could this young Bolts role player blossom into stardom this year?
Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh's Coach of the Year Odds Are Insanely High
Jim Harbaugh has been given among the top chances of netting Coach of the Year honors during his first season with the Powder Blue and Gold. He previously won the honor in 2011 while leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 13-3 record.
Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Poaches Another Ex-Wolverine to Los Angeles
The mass exodus of Jim Harbaugh-era Michiganders to Southern California continues apace.
Chargers News: Justin Herbert Poised for Leap to Top 5 Quarterback Status
Justin Herbert, despite boasting one of the best arms in football, has had limited postseason success and has made just one Pro Bowl squad. Can he evolve to All-Pro status this season?