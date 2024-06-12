Chargers News: How Jim Harbaugh Feels About LA's Safeties Room
One position the Los Angeles Chargers have not had to worry much about this offseason is safety. Safety, along with quarterback, were two of the few positions the Bolts did have to address seriously aside from re-signing Alohi Gilman.
The Chargers don't just feel like their safety duo of Gilman and Derwin James is strong, but atop the league, at least according to Jim Harbaugh.
"I don't think any team has two better safeties," Harbaugh told reporters this week, per Omar Navarro of Chargers.com. "We have two really great safeties."
James, a two-time first-team All-Pro, is undoubtedly one of the best safeties in the game and was one of the top safety prospects coming out of college back in 2018. Meanwhile, Gilman has emerged into a strong complementary safety alongside James. He had the best season of his career so far in 2023, allowing a career-low 63.3% completion rate to opposing quarterbacks when targeted in the passing game. He also produced career-highs in pass deflections and turnovers, with 10 pass breaks up, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles.
James and Gilman certainly make up one of the NFL's better safety duos, but the title of best safety duo likely goes to Harbaugh's brother John Harbaugh's team. The Baltimore Ravens' duo of Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton is simply phenomenal, and Hamilton just made his first first-team All-Pro in 2023 after producing four interceptions, three sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 13 pass deflections, and one forced fumble. Thanks in part to their efforts, the Ravens finished in points per game allowed, and top-seven in both passing yards and receiving yards allowed.
The Chargers duo is good, but they'll need a heck of a year in 2024 to overtake Hamilton and Williams.
