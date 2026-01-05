Chargers open as surprisingly small underdogs at 14-win Patriots in Wild Card game

The Los Angeles Chargers are getting a tough draw in the AFC Playoffs. They're also getting respect in the first round.

In next weekend's Wild Card playoffs, the Bolts have to travel across the country to the East Coast. They have to play a division champion and the No. 2 seed in the AFC, which boasts a 14-3 record and one of the leading candidates for MVP. Despite those seeming disadvantages, at the FanDuel sportsbook the Chargers are only a field-goal underdog to the New England Patriots.

The No. 7-seeded Chargers, who finished the season with two consecutive defeats and an 11-6 record, lost to the Denver Broncos, 19-3, in Week 18 in a game that star quarterback Justin Herbert and most of the front-line starters sat out. The Patriots, meanwhile, clobbered the Miami Dolphins, 38-10, to finish behind only the Broncos in the AFC standings.

One of the quirky reasons for the relatively small odds: All three of the Pats' losses came at home in Foxboro, to the Bufflo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and, unbelievably, the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers, meanwhile, went a respectable 5-3 on the road.

The Charges have won two most recent games against the Patriots, including a 40-7 blowout in 2024 and a 6-0 game in 2023. Both of those games were in New England, but neither were against the current Patriots' foundation of head coach Mike Vrabel and MVP-candidate Drake Maye.

In last season's Wild Card game, the Chargers were blown out by the Texans in Houston as Herbert threw a career-high four interceptions.

Drake Maye | David Butler II-Imagn Images

