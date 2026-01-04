The Los Angeles Chargers are playing the Denver Broncos in a meaningless matchup for the Bolts, with the team resting the majority of their starters in hopes of getting their team as healthy as possible ahead of a playoff matchup.

The Broncos are in need of a victory for their own seeding purposes, playing their starters. The Chargers, with so little depth, had just a few starters on the field during the Broncos' first offensive drive. And in Chargers fashion, one key player was injured.

Chargers lose Donte Jackson to injury early in unimportant game

Before the Chargers conceded a field goal to the Broncos on their first drive, Chargers starting CB, Donte Jackson was seen in pain lying on the field. He seemingly was on the field due to a lack of playable DBs, with multiple safeties and CBs on injured reserve or getting rest.

Jackson was a key free agent signee for this team and was named as a Pro Bowl alternate in 2026. He was seen heading to the blue tent with help from the trainingstaff. The hope is he will return ahead of the Chargers playoff game.

The Chargers declared Jackson questionable to return due to an ankle injury.

Update: Jackson went to the locker room with trainers not long after the initial injury designation from the team, according to ESPN's Kris Rhim.

Update, part two: On the broadcast, Jackson was briefly seen walking under his own power, with his helmet off. His status to return is still questionable.

