Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Living Up to 'Weirdo' Expectations

LA's new head coach marches to the beat of a different drum.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates during the trophy presentation after the 34-13 win over Washington at the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA
New Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has always been a bit... unique. During a fresh conversation with the Chargers Unleashed podcast's Dan Wolkenstein and Jake Hefner, beat reporter Jeff Miller of The Los Angeles Times unpacked how the reigning CFP national champion with the Michigan Wolverines is already living up to his "weirdo" reputation as OTAs kick off in Southern California.

"I think the thing with Harbaugh is none of us knew what to expect before he got here. This is a celebrity coach who shows up with a giant reputation. So he walks in the door, we're all looking at him sideways, wondering, 'What's this wacko, weirdo gonna do?' And he hasn't disappointed so far," Miller said. "This is the third coach I've covered with the Chargers. What's different is very clear. Anthony Lynn, Brandon Staley talked about certain things — 'We're gonna do this, we're gonna do that.' And the commitment was sort of there. With this guy, there is no question that they're gonna run the ball... They're not just talking about it. Everything they've been doing, so much of what they've done this offseason, is right to the core of that."

Miller went on to cite the departures of Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen and WR2 Mike Williams, noting that Los Angeles also brought in blocking tight end Hayden Hurst and two veteran running backs (Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins) and prioritized its offensive line in selecting Joe Alt with the No. 5 pick in last month's 2024 NFL Draft.

