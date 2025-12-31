Chargers urged to add recently cut weapon for playoff run

The Los Angeles Chargers haven’t shied away from making big splashes this year when they see an opportunity to upgrade the roster.

It’s almost easy to forget, too, that Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and the front office went out and made what has been a wildly successful trade when acquiring former first-rounder Odafe Oweh.

Granted, the NFL trade deadline deal to get offensive lineman Trevor Penning hasn’t been nearly as successful just yet.

Even so, there is another move the Chargers should make ahead of a playoff run…and it’s not just Chargers fans who think so.

Chargers signing Trevon Diggs for playoffs would be a win

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with cornerback Trevon Diggs this week, exposing him to the waiver wire.

Were Diggs to clear said waiver wire, USA Today’s Ayrton Ostly is one of many suggesting the Chargers go get him:

“Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has routinely maximized late-round picks at cornerback like Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still. Give him a proven commodity like Diggs and he could likely find a way to maximize him even more.”

It all comes back to Minter and the fantastic stretch of seasons for his defense that maximizes its talent with the scheme. It’s not just Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still, either. He had a journeyman like Poona Ford playing at a high level last year. He’s got Teair Tart suddenly looking like a breakout player and even getting value from a previously retired safety like Tony Jefferson.

Diggs has struggled in Dallas. He had the ACL injury and has generally underpromised compared to the massive five-year extension with the club from a handful of years ago.

But still just 27 years old, Diggs would bring a veteran presence to the secondary, likely at a cheap cost. Minter just helped Donte Jackson look like a free-agent steal, so it’s easy to suggest Diggs could be important depth for the playoffs, then perhaps be a long-term option into 2026 and beyond, too.

Right now, the Chargers have opted to rest Justin Herbert and starters ahead of the playoffs. That speaks to the understanding of needing to be fresh with quality depth.

Diggs would add both of those things for the Chargers, so it wouldn’t be a shock to hear they’ve at least kicked around the idea.

