Chargers News: LA Cuts Veteran OLB to Accommodate Chris Collins Long-Term Signing
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Chargers signed undrafted rookie outside linebacker Chris Collins. Collins made quite the impression following the team's rookie minicamp last week. However, due to that move, the Chargers decided to waive outside linebacker Brevin Allen.
Allen was a 2024 undrafted free agent who played in two games with the team before being placed on the practice squad. After the 2023 season, Allen signed a reserve/future contract in early Jan. 2024.
Collins will get a chance to prove he belongs in the NFL. The former Minnesota Gopher went undrafted in late April's draft. He is a mammoth of a man, standing at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds. The Chargers will likely want to keep Collins at the defensive end position. The competition will be stiff, however, as six players will vie for that position this summer.
In his college career, Collins recorded 86 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception in 54 games with the Gophers and North Carolina. Collins will sport the No. 53 with the Bolts.
More Chargers: Timing, Broadcast Information for Wednesday's Schedule Release