Chargers News: Timing, Broadcast Information for Wednesday's Schedule Release
Under superstar new head coach Jim Harbaugh and new general manager Joe Hortiz, the Los Angeles Chargers are hoping their 2024 NFL season ends a lot differently than the 2023 vintage did, with an interim head coach and interim GM installed in the place of the fired Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco, respectively.
On Wednesday night, the Chargers' (and every NFL team's) season slate will officially be confirmed, during an epic schedule announcement show.
Per Meredith Gordon of CBS News, the "2024 NFL Schedule Release Show" will be broadcast at 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, via the NFL Network and ESPN2. Cord-cutters (including yours truly) will have to watch via a Sling TV package.
After a wild card appearance during the 2022 season, Los Angeles fell back down to earth last year, and looked especially odious defensively, en route to an eventual 5-12 finish. The team got rid of longtime wide receiver Keenan Allen, a six-time Pro Bowler, in a trade with the Chicago Bears this offseason, while also waiving its second-best wideout, Mike Williams. Harbaugh and Hortiz have prioritized a "smashmouth football" approach to their team-building this offseason. It will be fascinating to see how their new additions and near-comprehensive sideline staffing overhaul will affect Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert this season.
