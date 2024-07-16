Chargers News: LA Defense Hinges on Key Position Ahead of Training Camp
The Los Angeles Chargers start training camp a week from now, and the excitement is palpable. The Chargers hope for a turnaround season, and with all the changes they've made via the coaching staff and the roster, it's the linebackers group who could be the most vital for success.
The Bolts' linebacker group, at least on paper, is one of the most fierce and imposing. Whether that will translate on the field remains to be seen, but new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter hopes they will lead the charge in 2024.
"We want to build on them," Minter said, per Eric Smith of Chargers.com. "They are strengths of our defense. Let them affect the game, do things that they do really well and try to let them have the best years that they've had and thrive in our defense."
The group consists of Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, second-year edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu, and veteran Bud Dupree. These four are set to turn heads, similar to what Mack did in the 2023 season. Mack is the head of the snake in this group, and he's hoping that his play and his group's play will be the difference makers in 2024.
"We want it to be dynamite, but it's a hard-working group," Mack said. "I'll be looking forward to getting between the lines with my guys and seeing how it is when the battle scars come and guys get nicked up and what they're going to be able to fight through, all those different things.
"So we could talk about what we're going to be and all that different stuff, but that's never my approach or my mindset," Mack added. "I want to show off and go out and do it. I know these guys want to do it as well."
The linebacker groups will be heavily relied on, and it will be up to Mack, Minter, and the rest to play to their full potential.
