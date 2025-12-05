Chargers land trio of free agents on top 50 list...and need them all back for 2026

There is no need for the Los Angeles Chargers to look towards next season just yet, as they're in the extremely competitive AFC playoff race. Sitting at 8-4 heading into Week 14 and as the AFC's fifth seed, the Bolts need to finish the regular season strong if they want to make the postseason again.

With that being said, the Chargers do have some of the top free agents set to hit the market in the offseason. Money shouldn't be an issue at all, as the Bolts are set to have over $100 million in cap space for 2026, a number that could take them to the next level.

While outside help will come, they need to ensure that keeping some of their own is a top priority. It just so happened that three Chargers made SI's top 50 best free agents for 2026. Here's a breakdown of each one.

Khalil Mack, Odafe Oweh, Keenan Allen highlight top 50 free agents list for 2026

Mack signed a one year, $18 million deal to return to the Chargers this season and has still been productive despite his age. He came in at No. 28 on the list.

"The future Hall of Famer might be 34 years old, but he’s still a productive, disruptive edge rusher. Mack has 4.5 sacks in only eight games, as he missed a month with an elbow injury. While his Defensive Player of the Year and All-Pro days are long gone, he’s still a force worthy of a meaningful one-year deal."

Up next is another Chargers pass rusher, this time being Odafe Oweh. Sometimes, a change of scenery is needed, which benefitted Oweh since being traded to the Bolts ahead of November's deadline. Oweh landed at No.33.

"Oweh has struggled with consistency since the Ravens drafted him in the first round in 2021. There was a possibility of him taking off after recording 10 sacks last season. However, he reverted to his old ways, leading Baltimore to trade him to Los Angeles, where he’s found a productive role in Jesse Minter’s defense."

Chargers EDGE Odafe Oweh sacks



Weeks 1-5: 0

*gets traded*

Weeks 6-9: 4 pic.twitter.com/lIEDcezZqP — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 4, 2025

Last but certainly not least is Keenan Allen. The Chargers legend spent 2024 with the Chicago Bears, but did everything he could to come back to where it all started. Allen has 622 yards and four touchdowns with five games to go after signing a one year deal worth about $3 million. Allen came in at No.44. A potential farewell tour in the works for 2026?

"Allen almost went unsigned throughout the summer before finally landing in his old home with the Chargers. He’s proven to be a quality signing, catching 60 passes for 622 yards and four touchdowns thus far in 2025. Despite being 33 years old, Allen remains an excellent slot receiver who should have suitors looking to give him a decent one-year pact."

The Chargers have the money. There's no reason why these three shouldn't be re-signed.

