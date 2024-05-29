Chargers News: LA Rookie LB Responds to NaVorro Bowman Tutelage
Los Angeles Chargers rookie linebacker Junior Colson has one of the best examples to study as his linebacker coach in former San Francisco 49ers All-Pro NaVorro Bowman.
The third-round pick out of Michigan is now working under Bowman, who was hired as the Chargers' linebacker coach this year under the new Jim Harbaugh regime. Bowman, who played under Harbaugh for part of his career, was one of the best linebackers in the game during his playing days. Bowman was a four-time first team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler. His intuition in the middle of the field was uncanny, and he was one of the best linebackers at tracking down the ball and earning tackles.
Now, Colson will get to learn under Bowman as he makes the transition to the NFL. After beginning offseason workouts with the Chargers earlier this month, Colson called getting to work with Bowman "awesome."
"It's awesome. He's a Hall of Famer. He's one of those greats, to learn from him ... being coached by him, it's been phenomenal. He's been in my shoes, he's been there, he's played at a very high level. Now being able to have that type of guy coaching you, teaching you the ropes, teaching you the way because it wasn't that long ago that he was playing. He's still very young, he's still very active. It's been awesome having him around," Colson told Chargers reporter Hayley Elwood for the team's official YouTube channel.
While a third-round pick, Colson played for a Michigan defense that was phenomenal and played a significant part in the team winning the national championship. Having Bowman as his coach along with the familiarity of playing under both coach Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter again should allow him a good chance to blossom early and have a strong support system.
