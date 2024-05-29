Chargers Notes: Wide Receivers, Justin Herbert Targets, The Harbaugh Effect
With the Los Angeles Chargers having moved on from their top two pass catchers (six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and zero-time Pro Bowler Mike Williams) and their No. 1 back (Austin Ekeler) already this offseason, it's a foregone conclusion that L.A.'s offense around Justin Herbert is going to look pretty different during the team's first season with Jim Harbaugh at the helm. The latest buzz includes speculation as to which wideout will emerge as the 6-foot-6 ex-Oregon Duck's preferred target, how Herbert is seen around the rest of the league, and more.
Chargers News: Projection Expects Surprising Wideout to Become Justin Herbert's Favorite Target
Without Allen or Williams, Herbert's most seasoned veteran target is Joshua Palmer. But another pass catcher is seen as his top target this fall.
Chargers News: Former Pro Bowl Quarterback Sees Justin Herbert's Traits in Star Rookie
Justin Herbert may be just 26 years old himself, but he's already becoming a paragon of quality — one whose key attributes are already evinced in the next generation of incoming star quarterbacks.
Chargers News: Super Bowl Champ Thinks Jim Harbaugh Can Revive Bolts
Freshly hired Jim Harbaugh's unorthodox methods could be just what the doctor ordered for a troubled Los Angeles Chargers franchise looking to return to its winning ways after a 5-12 season under Brandon Staley.
Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh's First OTAs Eliciting Positive Chatter
A former locker room favorite, now retired, offers up the inside scoop on what he's hearing out of the Bolts' first camp under Jim Harbaugh.
Chargers News: Veteran Receiver Could Be Bolts' Biggest Underrated Weapon
A seasoned wideout option is looking to step into the pass catching void left by Allen and Williams' (team-mandated) departures.
Chargers News: Brandon Staley Fired Justin Herbert's Favorite Coach After Playoff Season
Justin Herbert forged a special connection with a key assistant coach. So, naturally, Brandon Staley fired him. Now, Jim Harbaugh's brought him back.
Chargers News: Former Sixth Round Draft Pick Could Stun Fans This Season
A recent sixth round draft selection could become a key contributor to Jim Harbaugh's game plan for a revamped L.A. squad.
Chargers News: Justin Herbert Considered One of NFL's Elites Heading Into 2024
Is Justin Herbert poised to become Patrick Mahomes? Perhaps not, but he's at least in the conversation among the best at his position this coming season.
Chargers News: LA's Postseason Dreams Hinge On One Particular Offensive Room?
The Bolts are hoping for a playoff return in 2024. And they may need this positional group to help them get there.