New Chargers LB Coach NaVorro Bowman Active During Mic'd Up Minicamp Day 1
Los Angeles Chargers linebackers coach NaVorro Bowman was mic'd up during Day 1 of the Chargers' mandatory minicamp. Bowman, who is in his first year in an NFL coaching role, was seen in action coaching the Chargers' linebackers.
Bowman was shown running across the field, closely watching and directions the linebackers as they ran drills, pumping them up, and speaking to them as a group. He told his players "keep running," "looks good," "yes sir," "suns out, guns out," "we're up there, let's lead," during the drills and practice.
While Bowman does not have much coaching experience outside of serving as Maryland's defensive analyst in 2023, he does have experience playing as one of the NFL's best linebackers. Bowman played in the NFL for seven years, primarily with the San Francisco 49ers, when he was one of the top defenders in the game. Bowman, along with teammate Patrick Willis, ran the middle of the field in San Francisco as a tackle machine, leading the NFL in tackles in 2015.
Bowman was a four-time first-team All-Pro with the 49ers, as well as a three-time Pro Bowler. He won the Butkus Award for his dominant 2013 season, given to the top linebackers at all levels of football. He compiled 798 total tackles, 14 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and five interceptions during his career. His lone defensive touchdown came on his most famous play, "the pick at the stick," which cemented the 49ers' trip to the playoffs during their final game at Candlestick Park.
Now, Bowman looks to coach the Chargers' linebackers into that kind of an impactful player in the middle of the defense. One player with intriguing potential is Junior Colson, who like Bowman, was a third-round pick. With Bowman's coaching, the former Michigan defensive standout could help fortify the Chargers defense.
