Despite 2 interceptions and some dramatic flopping Chargers trail Texans at halftime
In this story:
Missed coverage. Missed opportunities. And, finally, even a missed field goal.
The Los Angeles Chargers were slammed against the ropes. But, so far at least, they haven't been knocked out.
Building their reputation and 11-4 record on a defensive foundation of not allowing big plays, the Chargers were stunned and staggered early by the Houston Texans. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw touchdown passes of 75 (Jayden Higgins) and 43 (Jayln Noel) yards to give the visitors a 14-0 lead before Bolts fans were comfortable in their seats.
The pass to Higgins was the longest touchdown allowed by the Chargers' defense since a 75-yard run by the Detroit Lions' David Montgomery in Week 10 of 2023. Without injured defensive backs Benjamin St-Juste and RJ Mickens, the Chargers' defense was in major trouble.
After allowing two touchdowns in the game's first seven plays, head coach Jim Harbaugh's defense settled down to stop Houston on its next five drives. Included in that stretch: an Oscar-worthy flop by 315-pound defensive tackle Teair Tart, who dramatically fell to the ground when pushed by 242-pound Texans' tight end Dalton Schultz to draw a 15-yard penalty.
MORE: NFL experts make surprising prediction for Chargers-Texans AFC showdown
Two tipped interceptions framed the first half.
Defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand tipped a Stroud pass at the line and All-Pro safety Derwin James intercepted it to set up a Cameron Dicker field goal.
The Chargers were seemingly poised to make it a close game at the half. Herbert hit Quentin Johnston with a beautiful 60-yard completion on 3rd-and-13 to the Houston 14. But on the next play, Herbert's on-target pass to tight end Oronde Gadsden was volleyballed into the air and picked off by Houston at the 1-yard line. A potential touchdown ... into a turnover.
Undaunted, coordinator Jesse Minter's defense made another stop and got another turnover when safety Elijah Molden intercepted a Stroud pass.
MORE: Chargers make official decision on Kimani Vidal as inactives list released vs. Texans
Dicker, however, missed a 32-yard field goal wide right to put a deflating punctation mark on an ugly first half.
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert looks to make amends, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Texans
One NFL analyst doesn't see the Chargers exacting playoff revenge vs. the Texans
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.Follow richiewhitt