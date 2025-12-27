Despite 2 interceptions and some dramatic flopping Chargers trail Texans at halftime

Missed coverage. Missed opportunities. And, finally, even a missed field goal.

The Los Angeles Chargers were slammed against the ropes. But, so far at least, they haven't been knocked out.

Building their reputation and 11-4 record on a defensive foundation of not allowing big plays, the Chargers were stunned and staggered early by the Houston Texans. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw touchdown passes of 75 (Jayden Higgins) and 43 (Jayln Noel) yards to give the visitors a 14-0 lead before Bolts fans were comfortable in their seats.

The pass to Higgins was the longest touchdown allowed by the Chargers' defense since a 75-yard run by the Detroit Lions' David Montgomery in Week 10 of 2023. Without injured defensive backs Benjamin St-Juste and RJ Mickens, the Chargers' defense was in major trouble.

After allowing two touchdowns in the game's first seven plays, head coach Jim Harbaugh's defense settled down to stop Houston on its next five drives. Included in that stretch: an Oscar-worthy flop by 315-pound defensive tackle Teair Tart, who dramatically fell to the ground when pushed by 242-pound Texans' tight end Dalton Schultz to draw a 15-yard penalty.

Two tipped interceptions framed the first half.

Defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand tipped a Stroud pass at the line and All-Pro safety Derwin James intercepted it to set up a Cameron Dicker field goal.

Biggest play of the game for the Chargers so far is this flop from Teair Tart pic.twitter.com/bPjzsRgwNt — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) December 27, 2025

The Chargers were seemingly poised to make it a close game at the half. Herbert hit Quentin Johnston with a beautiful 60-yard completion on 3rd-and-13 to the Houston 14. But on the next play, Herbert's on-target pass to tight end Oronde Gadsden was volleyballed into the air and picked off by Houston at the 1-yard line. A potential touchdown ... into a turnover.

Undaunted, coordinator Jesse Minter's defense made another stop and got another turnover when safety Elijah Molden intercepted a Stroud pass.

Dicker, however, missed a 32-yard field goal wide right to put a deflating punctation mark on an ugly first half.

Cameron Dicker | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

