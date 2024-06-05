Chargers News: Quentin Johnston Reacts to Training Under Jim Harbaugh
The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for a turnaround this season. The Bolts had a nightmare 2023 season and will look for the opposite in 2024. A lot will be expected of the Chargers, especially under their new head coach, Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh will be tasked with steering the ship now; thus far, he's already left his imprint on his team. The Chargers are hoping to adapt that Harbaugh identity, and he's seemed to get players to buy in so quickly. How could you not? Everywhere the guy goes, he wins.
Harbaugh's ability to connect with players is evident, regardless of their position. One such player is Chargers' second-year wide receiver Quentin Johnston. In a recent media interview, Johnston shared the bond he's formed with Harbaugh in a short span of time.
Harbaugh is the ultimate leader.
He and Johnston have some history together. The two faced off in the 2022 College Football Playoff when Harbaugh's Michigan squad took on Johnston's TCU Horned Frogs. Harbaugh came up short in that game, while Johnston led his team to the National championship game.
Now, the two will look to win together. Johnston is coming off an underwhelming rookie season. He had 38 catches for 431 yards and two touchdowns. He looked lost and unplayable at times, but that was with the old regime. The new regime will look to utilize him and live up to his first-round potential.
In an interview with NBC's Matthew Berry in February, Johnston said he's more comfortable and should help excel in 2024.
"Just stepping out more than I did last year. I'm more comfortable. I'm looking to expand myself and looking to do some of the same stuff I was doing in college: yards after catch, deep balls, stuff like that," Johnston said.
Johnston wants to prove he's a threat in the Chargers' offense.
