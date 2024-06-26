Chargers News: Should Fantasy Owners Consider Cameron Dicker for Kicker?
Following a breakout performance in 2023, Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker has major fantasy football upside this year, according to Brandon Howard of CBS Sports.
"Dicker... is in contention for being a starting Fantasy option right away," Howard posits. "He finished 12th among placekickers last season on the strength of making 31 of 33 field goals and owning a 100 percent rate on 35 extra points. The Bolts figure to be conservative offensively, setting up Dicker for even more opportunities this year. It helps that easier matchups for the offense are at the front of the schedule, making Dicker worthy of a final-round pick."
Last season, that kick rate was good for 93.9 percent, ninth-best in the NFL. The only kick attempts he missed were from beyond 50 feet, where he still went a very respectable 7-of-9. After spending a game with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, he logged 10 contests with the Bolts to close out that 10-7 season. In 2022 with Los Angeles, Dicker went 19-of-20 (95 percent) in field goal attempts and 22-of-22 in extra point attempts, for a total of 79 points.
The Bolts under new head coach Jim Harbaugh and new offensive coordinator Greg Roman are looking for a more run-heavy attack, and likely will need Dicker to come through in the clutch even more than they did during his past two seasons under former head coach Brandon Staley.
