Veteran Chargers Receiver Takes Not-So-Subtle Jab At Ex-Head Coach Brandon Staley
The Los Angeles Chargers will look to leave all of their past demons behind as they usher in a new era of Chargers football with head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh may be just what the Chargers were missing from every aspect of the game. He brings a new sense of swagger, culture, and identity to the time they had lacked with the previous coaching staff.
The Bolts already seemed like a different team; it's night and day compared to the last season. Players are noticing the difference from the new regime, including Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer. On Tuesday, Palmer spoke to the media and took a not-so-subtle jab at the previous head coaching staff, including former head coach Brandon Staley.
The Chargers fired Staley after their embarrassing Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football, 63-21. Under Staley, the Bolts were among the bottom in every significant defensive category, the area of the game he thrives in the most. Overall, Staley was never fit to be a head coach, at least then, which was evident in how he led the team or lack thereof.
The Chargers knew it was time for a change, so they hired one of the best coaches available in the market at the time. Harbaugh's style of play and attitude are exactly what the Bolts need, and we'll see how the players respond to it once the real games commence.
