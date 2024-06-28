What is the Chargers' Biggest Weakness on Offense in 2024?
New Los Angeles Chargers team general manager Joe Hortiz has totally overhauled the Bolts' offensive assets around Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert this offseason. Hortiz ditched his top two 2023 wide receivers in Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, while letting running back Austin Ekeler, the best player at that position for L.A. last year, walk in free agency. Hortiz did select some intriguing rookies at both those positions via April's 2024 NFL Draft. He also greatly bolstered the team's offensive line by selecting former Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive tackle Joe Alt with the fifth overall pick. So which is the most vulnerable component of the club's offense moving forward?
ESPN's Mike Clay posits that the team's running back room is the most vulnerable offensive area for Los Angeles in 2024.
“I had a ton of options here (interior OL? WR? DT? LB?), but running back gets the nod," Clay opines. "Austin Ekeler is gone, and the team brought in a pair of ex-Ravens to hold down the position in Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins. At 29, Edwards is over the hill for an NFL starting back and has never had 200 carries or 15 targets in a single season. Dobbins has upside, but he’s recovering from a torn Achilles and has appeared in nine games over the past three seasons. Sixth-rounder Kimani Vidal was the team’s only addition at the position during the draft.”
