Packers Cut Candidate Could Provide Chargers a Massive Win in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Chargers need as much help as they can get on the interior of the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert this offseason.

That likely means using multiple draft picks on the area, perhaps as early as the first round. It possibly means getting involved with free agency’s biggest names, such as Tyler Linderbaum.

RELATED: 3 Surprise Los Angeles Chargers Cut Candidates Ahead of NFL Free Agency

And it almost certainly means keeping tabs on the list of NFL cut candidates who might slip free and provide some unexpected value.

On that last front, the Green Bay Packers might be the very top team to watch for the Chargers thanks to a particular name.

Chargers Should Pounce on Packers Cut Candidate Quickly

Tyler Linderbaum is a really fun idea for the Chargers. There's even the Joe Hortiz connection that goes back to Baltimore to consider.

But it’s not necessarily realistic, nor is it Hortiz’s normal style.

RELATED: Chargers Gifted Extra Pick, What Positions Should They Target Late in NFL Draft?

Far more realistic? Elgton Jenkins from the Packers.

Jenkins is a constant name on cut candidates lists, such as this one from NFL.com’s Matt Okada. “The Packers moved Jenkins to center in 2025, and it was going relatively fine...65.6 overall PFF grade (right around average), 0.5 sacks allowed on 289 pass blocking snaps...before he suffered a season-ending lower-leg injury.”

That’s far from the only mention.

Bill Huber of Green Bay Packers on SI recently explained that Jenkins’ cap hit checks in at roughly $24.33 million. The fact it’s a cap charge more than double any other center’s in the NFL, besides one other name, is a red flag:

“At age 30, coming off a season-ending injury and failing to get anywhere close to “All-Pro” expectations, Jenkins is widely expected to be released before the start of the league-year.”

Everyone wants their team to sign Elgton Jenkins, which is exactly why I think it'd be a mistake for the Packers to outright cut him.



You're telling me he doesn't at least have trade value? https://t.co/zhZb6HAQWl — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) February 22, 2026

It’s a situation that almost has Joe Hortiz deal written all over it, though. Jenkins earned that contract for a reason. And he’s coming off an injury, so he’s probably going to get a pretty affordable prove-it deal with a new team.

That team could easily be the Chargers, who would get a massive upgrade on Bradley Bozeman in the process…at an affordable cost. If they tack on drafting a prospect early to develop behind him, it’s a win-win scenario.

So, while it’s fun to do free-agency fits right now, it’s some of these names lurking far in the background who might end up as big solutions for the Chargers.

Jenkins? He’s a name to closely watch in the coming days and weeks.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter