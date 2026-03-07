Ranking Every Chargers Free Agent by Importance of Re-Signing

The Los Angeles Chargers jumped ahead of NFL free agency in a big way this offseason.

Those Chargers signed Tyler Biadasz before the market even opened. Well before that, they made sure that Teair Tart never came close to the market by agreeing to a three-year contract extension with him.

Fittingly, Tart would have ranked highly here on a list that ranks the Chargers free agents by re-signing priority just before the market opens.

Chargers free agents: Low-priority re-sign candidates

Najee Harris, RB

Trevor Penning, G

Tyler Conklin, TE

Tucker Fisk, TE

Josh Harris, LS

Andre James, C

Hassan Haskins, RB

Bobby Hart, OT

Marcus Maye, S

The Chargers roster churn will feature names like this. Najee Harris looked like a good signing last year before his odd injury sagas and they can find similar value elsewhere. Trevor Penning came over via trade and wasn’t much help. Tyler Conklin was a bust of a free-agent signing at a bad spot. Tucker Fisk might be the most valuable name here, but the Chargers are likely taking a sledgehammer to the entire depth chart behind Oronde Gadsden.

Zion Johnson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chargers free agents: 50-50 re-sign candidates

Zion Johnson, G

Keenan Allen, WR

Deane Leonard, CB

Da’Shawn Hand, DL

Del’Shawn Phillips, LB

Austin Deculus, LT

Zion Johnson is tricky. Now that the Chargers have a new starting center, getting him back and banking that he’ll keep ascending alongside more stable play might be the smart move. But the market for young former first-round picks could blow up his value way out of their price range.

Obviously, if Keenan Allen wants to come back and is a fit with Mike McDaniel, that’s great news for all.

Otherwise, Deane Lenoard is solid on special teams but might be replaceable and the Chargers can likely find similar value to the defensive lineman here in free agency and the draft.

Chargers free agents: High-priority re-sign candidates

Trey Pipkins, RT

Denzel Perryman, LB

Benjamin St-Juste, CB

Trey Lance, QB

Otito Ogbonnia, DL

Jamaree Salyer, G

Tony Jefferson, S

Khalil Mack, EDGE

Odafe Oweh, EDGE

It would be a shame to see the Chargers invest in Odafe Oweh via trade, get a breakout from him, then lose him in free agency. It’s going to be costly, but creating a need by letting him walk feels a little misguided.

Bringing back Khalil Mack is a no-brainer for a lot of reasons. He’s still productive in a rotation and a core leader.

Veteran defenders listed here like Denzel Perryman and Tony Jefferson aren’t just here for production. The Chargers need the leadership and continuity as they move from Jesse Minter to Chris O’Leary as defensive coordinator.

Quietly, Otito Ogbonnia is a must-keep for the front seven. Similarly, Jamaree Salyer is a solid, versatile backup. Trey Pipkins still has value as a swing tackle backup.

Don’t sleep on Trey Lance, either. The backup quarterback market across the NFL is horrendous. The ability to keep him in town would be a pretty big, easy-to-overlook win.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter