First Look At Chargers' Justin Herbert Building Chemistry With New Offensive Weapon
On Monday, the Los Angeles Chargers were one of 21 teams to kick off their organized team activities (OTAs). The team was back on the field in their practice facility in Costa Mesa for the first time in the Jim Harbaugh era.
The first day of practice brought about some promising signs, particularly in the budding partnership between quarterback Justin Herbert and rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey. Their on-field chemistry was evident, and the Chargers' social media team was quick to capture one of their early connections, a sign of things to come.
Daniel Popper of The Athletic detailed Herbert's several impressive connections with McConkey in their first-ever organized practice.
"McConkey played both inside and outside Monday, but the majority of his snaps with the first-team offense came in the slot," Popper wrote. "On the second play of the first 11-on-11 period, McConkey beat rookie cornerback Tarheeb Still down the seam, and Herbert hit him for an explosive gain. Later in practice, Herbert connected with McConkey on back-to-back competitions — one on an over route and another on an out route from the slot. McConkey also beat cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor on a slant out of the slot in the second-to-last period for a third-down conversion."
The Chargers drafted McConkey in the second round with the No. 34 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old hails from Georgia and guided the Bulldogs to two College Football Playoff national championships.
He'll look to help guide the Bolts to the same type of success alongside Herbert. McConkey, although undersized for his position, has great speed and quickness and is polished. He is quick off the line and has strong hands to collect balls, even if they are not thrown in his target area.
The second-round pick may only stand at 6-foot-0 and 186 pounds, but he has the potential to be an excellent target for Herbert and a valuable asset to the offense.
