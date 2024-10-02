Key reason Jim Harbaugh is making Chargers practice during bye week
The Jim Harbaugh era for the Los Angeles Chargers continues to develop an emerging theme—accountability.
For most teams, the bye week is a break. But for Harbaugh’s Chargers, it’s “opportunity week.”
The Chargers are just one of four teams across the NFL to have a Week 4 bye, and Harbaugh will make his players practice on Wednesday before dismissal for days off Thursday through Saturday.
Harbaugh said that while a bye week a little closer to the middle of the season might be nicer, this one provides a unique opportunity, too.
"And when it comes this early, if you can get your team back, refreshed, but also take advantage of the things we need to get better at," Harbaugh said, according to Eric Smith of Chargers.com. "There's that element to work together and get it to where we want it. Good, great, where it needs to be."
One area of emphasis? A slog of fourth-quarter issues in key moments. Justin Herbert and Co. have been held scoreless in the final frame over the last two games, losses to Pittsburgh and Kansas City.
The unexpected deficiency, which includes coughing up a 10-0 lead to lose 17-10 to the visiting Chiefs, has marred a likewise unexpected defensive proficiency, with the unit permitting just 12.5 points per game on average.
While early, the bye might be perfect timing for a Chargers team with a new regime. There are key injuries, too, such as those holding out offensive tackle Joe Alt and pass-rusher Joey Bosa. Herbert continues to nurse an ankle sprain, too.
But where things should be upbeat after playing the Chiefs close despite the injuries and newness of it all, there’s a theme of accountability during a bye as the Chargers stare down a critical AFC West road game against Denver after the break.