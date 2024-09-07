3 Bold Predictions For Chargers 2024 Season
The 2024-25 NFL season is going to be must-see TV for the Los Angeles Chargers as all eyes are on them and head coach Jim Harbaugh. After multiple disappointing endings under Brandon Staley, this team is expected to be a lot better this season under their new leader and the hope is that they can win their first playoff game since January 6, 2019. Here are three of the boldest predictions surrounding the Chargers this season.
1. Jim Harbaugh wins Coach of the Year
There is not a leader in the NFL who will have a better case for coach of the year than Harbaugh if he can lead the Chargers to the postseason in his inaugural season. There is growing optimism that the Chargers' defense and run game will significantly improve this season after years of being near the bottom in both areas. If this Harbaugh-led team could rank amongst the top 12 in these categories with a playoff berth on top, it could lock up the COTY for the first-year Chargers coach.
2. Gus Edwards will have 1,000 Yards Rushing
After a dominant performance in the preseason by the offensive line, the Chargers are showing signs of having a reliable rushing attack. During the offseason, Los Angeles added running back Gus Edwards who is coming off a season where he led the Baltimore Ravens in rushing touchdowns with 13. As a member of this Harbaugh-led run game, Edwards could be primed for a true breakout season.
Chargers' general manager Joe Horitz is expecting his new lead back to carry the workload on the ground this year.
"He's the bell cow, the goal line [guy], the finisher," Hortiz said. "The right mentality for what we're looking to do here. I told you we wanted to be bigger, play a physical style of football on both sides of the ball and he helps us do that."
3. Justin Herbert will be an MVP Finalist
With the improvements made in the offseason to the overall physicality of this Chargers football team, all signs point to Justin Herbert finally being able to enter his name into the MVP conversation. This defense will be able to award the Chargers' offense with more possessions, which will allow Herbert to make more winning plays this season. Coach Harbaugh is going to alleviate a lot of pressure for his franchise quarterback with a stout running game which is going open up a lot of explosive plays in the passing game. Herbert has been carrying the burden of leading a team riddled with holes the last few years and now he is in a situation that finally maximizes his potential.
