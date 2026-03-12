Instant Grade: Chargers Sign Keaton Mitchell, Mike McDaniel’s Offense Gets Some Fire

Much of early free agency for the Los Angeles Chargers has been going out and getting Mike McDaniel pieces who will make the transition to the new offense around Justin Herbert smoother.

In fact, the Chargers went out and got two former McDaniel players. Fullback Alec Ingold was one, guard Cole Strange the other. Both guys will help with the blocking scheme switch.

But the latest signing? It’s all about getting more explosive.

Thursday, the Chargers went out and stole from the Baltimore Ravens, getting McDaniel a De’Von Achane-equivalent for his Chargers offense.

Chargers sign Keaton Mitchell in free agency instant analysis, grade

Keaton Mitchell | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Chargers swooped in and took Keaton Mitchell from the Ravens, with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reporting that it’s a two-year deal worth $9.25 million and $5 million fully guaranteed.

Mitchell, undrafted in 2023, was a restricted free agent the Ravens rolled the dice on keeping. The Chargers took advantage and get a 24-year running back who perfectly fits McDaniel’s scheme.

Last year alone, Mitchell averaged 5.8 yards per attempt on just 59 chances, including 10 explosives. He finished in the top 30 in yards after contact.

On his career, Mitchell averages 6.3 yards per carry and has found his way into eight first downs on just 19 catches.

Undrafted rookie RB Keaton Mitchell goes 40 yards for the TD!



If there’s a concern with Mitchell, it really comes from his injury history, mostly stemming from an ACL tear late in 2023 before other nagging issues into 2024 and late 2025.

Still, this isn’t so much about resume as it is fit. Mitchell doesn't need a huge workload to have a massive impact. McDaniel knows how to deploy weapons like him. The heavy lifting will still go to Omarion Hampton, last year’s first-rounder.

In the passing game, McDaniel still has plenty of options like tight end Oronde Gadsden and wideouts like Ladd McConkey. Mitchell will fit into that area too as a weapon defenses must respect.

The fact is, the Chargers keep leaving their comfort zone. They went from Greg Roman to McDaniel. They went from Bradley Bozeman to new linemen who fit the scheme. Now, they’re going from a Najee Harris-type to Mitchell.

Symbolically and on-field fit projections-wise, this is another massively good sign for the future of the Chargers.

Grade: A

