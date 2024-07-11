Chargers Clap Back at Davante Adams Diss
The Los Angeles Chargers schedule release has been one of the better ones around the NFL over the last few years. But this year, they took things up a notch, seemingly dissing a few rivals within the release video.
It's all in good fun but some people didn't exactly take it that way. Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams took note of the video and spoke about it while on the Up & Adams show with Kay Adams.
"There was a little trend a little bit ago where a few of the social media pages were posting some funny stuff when the schedule was releasing," Adams explained to Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show. "They posted me and then a trash can, the Chargers did. I thought about responding on social media to it and being funny there, but I figured it'd be better to beat their head in in real life."
After Adams made his comments, the Chargers social media team took things up again. They responded to Adams with a post.
It was an image of the Pop-Tarts logo, a tradition that the Bolts have taken to turn teams into different Pop-Tart flavors. Adams directly told the social media team to back off but they clapped back instead, creating a spicy feud between the two.
He did recognize that the social media is behind the video, and not the players. "It's not the players fault, they didn't have anything to do with the post," Adams added. "This is directed strictly toward the Chargers social media team, keep my name out your mouth."
The Chargers and Raiders are set to play each other in Week 1 of the upcoming season so we could be in for some fireworks. Things should be heated when the teams play this season, adding more fun to the excitement.
