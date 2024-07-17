Chargers Completely Missing From New Position Player Rankings
As the Los Angeles Chargers get ready for the new season, the offense is expected to look very different. With new head coach Jim Harbaugh in the mix, the Chargers overhauled the player personnel, bringing in new guys at every point.
Gone are the veterans such as Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler. Ekeler was replaced with running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards while Allen and Williams saw the team bring in younger talents, like rookie Ladd McConkey.
The Bolts' offensive attack remains a question heading into the season and they didn't get any love from a recent poll of NFL coaches and executives. ESPN polled many around the league and Los Angeles didn't fare too well.
Within this, Los Angeles had no players ranked within the top-skill position players. Even with the overhaul on offense, the Chargers' snub is interesting but shows that this team needs to prove itself this coming season.
Tyler Schoon of Sporting News unpacked this notion of Los Angeles being left off.
"Josh Palmer and Quentin Johnston not making the wide receiver rankings is not surprising. What is a shocker is the complete omission of any current Chargers offensive skill position players across the board. On lists that feature 15-20 names per position, the Chargers did not have one wide receiver, tight end, or running back get a single vote."
Star quarterback Justin Herbert made the cut as the No. 6 ranked signal-caller but his weapons on offense were snubbed completely. Los Angeles will have to show that they can compete on the offensive side of the ball and that they believe in what the team has built this summer.
It could be a work in progress but with Harbaugh leading the charge, the Bolts are allowing for some growing pains. The organization wants sustained success and 2024 is the first step to building that out.
