Chargers Defense Forces Multiple Turnovers in Joint Practice With Rams
The Los Angeles Chargers season looked bleak after starting quarterback Justin Herbert was sidelined by a foot injury, but the Bolts defense looks like the new star in Los Angeles. In Sunday's joint practice with the Rams, the Chargers defense forced three turnovers in the first team period.
Nick Niemann and Denzel Perryman both had interceptions to kick off Sunday's joint practice. Then, Daiyan Henley had a fumble recovery that safety Alohi Gilman forced.
Though the offense may be coming to a screeching halt for the Chargers, the strong performance from the defense brings some much-needed hope for the season.
Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is leading the unit in the right direction. At Thursday's practice, Tuli Tuipulotu and Chris Rumph II had tackles for loss in the 9-on-7 periods which prioritized running the ball. The drill even got head coach Jim Harbaugh's attention.
"Our defense was really impressive today, the kind of run wall that you want to see," Harbaugh said via the team's transcript. "That's super encouraging. You just like to see it. Like I said the other day, you'd much rather see that early in camp than you would the offense gashing. We're progressing well.
"You got to have a run wall, we aspire to have a run wall, we strive for that. Offensively, chip away, here we go," Harbaugh added. "[When] we get back and look at the tape, get an opportunity to do that. They're going to make us better, which was predicted and coming to fruition and bodes well for us."
Though the team practice on Thursday was short their starting quarterback, the Chargers defense has shown up on Sunday ready to dominate regardless of who their opponent is.
The joint practice in El Segundo is full of stars, including 49ers Hall of Famer Jerry Rice who was in attendance to watch his son Brenden Rice. Brenden is in the midst of making strides to become a prominent receiver for the Chargers.
The Chargers defensive unit possesses several other stars including safety Derwin James and veterans Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Mack is coming off a phenomenal 2023 campaign where he earned a career-high 17 sacks. Both James and Mack were rated among the best at their respective positions in Madden 25.
Bosa is healthy after battling injuires the last two seasons. The defensive star is eager to make a comeback this year and remind people of his talent.