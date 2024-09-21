Chargers Gameplan vs Steelers Isn't Expected to Change, With or Without Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers may have to prepare for their week three matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers without their franchise quarterback Justin Herbert. There is optimism that he will play but nothing is guaranteed.
During their showdown with the Carolina Panthers in week two, Herbert suffered a high ankle sprain that has him listed as questionable according to the Charger's final injury report. Herbert spoke with reporters on Friday about his progress as he attempts to play on Sunday afternoon.
"Every day it's been getting better," Herbert said. "It's just getting it to a point where you feel comfortable going out there and being able to move. It's a fast game out there, and just being able to protect yourself and get around and handle all those things,"
Herbert did not mince his words when acknowledging the discomfort he is dealing with as his mobility in the pocket could be limited against the Steelers.
"It is what it is and it's all about getting treatment and getting in there and making sure that it's at its best and doing everything I can to limit the swelling, limit the pain and just keep things moving forward."
He later added: "It's been tight, but doing everything you can to limit the swelling and making sure you feel stable, especially having the whole ankle stable whenever you're putting to a cleat or shoe and going out there. Especially playing quarterback, being able to move your feet, move around, step up. do all the things that a quarterback needs to do."
If Herbert is unable to play on Sunday the Chargers' game plan won't change as they have become a run-heavy offense under the leadership of head coach Jim Harbaugh. This Chargers run game has mightily improved this season, especially with the emergence of running back J.K Dobbins who has rushed for 100 yards in back-to-back outings.
When Harbaugh arrived from the University of Michigan, Chargers' fans expected him to bring in that physical brand of football to Los Angeles that helped win a national championship during his collegiate coaching days. Against the Steelers on Sunday expect the Chargers to utilize their rushing offense regardless of who's at the quarterback position.
The Chargers will try to ride the back of Dobbins and their offensive line as they attempt to upset the Steelers in Heinz Field. Coach Harbaugh is excited for this test against Pittsburgh as it will be a good measuring stick for this new look Bolts team.
