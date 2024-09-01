Chargers GM Gifted New Nickname by Jim Harbaugh After Multiple Roster Moves
In lieu of the proactive roster moves general manager Joe Hortiz made for the Los Angeles Chargers, he received a new nickname.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh heaped high praise for Hortiz on Thursday afternoon. Harbaugh told the media his father, Jack, anointed Hortiz with a nickname.
"I got a new nickname for Joe. Actually my dad, Jack Harbaugh, thought it up: 'Chef Hortiz,'" Harbaugh said via the team's transcript. "Just the way he's adding the ingredients to this football team. Football players, there's no higher compliment you can give them, you're a football player, he's a football player. That being added to those ingredients that he is mixing into this football team is just outstanding."
The Chargers announced a slew of roster moves as the team finalizes the 53-man roster. Los Angeles traded for quarterback Taylor Heinicke, released veteran safety Tony Jefferson, and waived running back Jaret Patterson. The Bolts also signed center Sam Mustipher and tight end Eric Tomlinson to the practice squad and released cornerback Robert Kennedy from the practice squad. The team also added defensive back Elijah Molden in a trade with the Titans.
It was an active last few days for a franchise that had been slow to make changes to the roster for the last decade.
One characteristic of the new regime is they are not afraid of change. In face, they welcome it.
Hortiz is a testament to that philosophy as he made numerous moves to create the best 53-man roster. The Chargers general manager added a veteran quarterback in Heinicke, bolstered the secondary with Molden and orchestrated a Michigan reunion with the addition of Hassan Haskins.
Harbaugh told the media that Hortiz would be taking the lead on roster cuts since the general manager not only watches the Chargers but also has a good grasp on what's going on around the league. It's safe to say that was the right move. Hortiz has added several key players that filled holes on the roster.
It's evident Harbaugh wasn't lying when he said Hortiz was the best in the business. This is a fairly new notion for a team that has rarely ever had the best anything.
The new era of Chargers football has already created more buzz in Los Angeles by Week 0, an impressive feat for an organization that is pinned against several other legendary sports franchises in the city they call home.