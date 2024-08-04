Chargers Have Multiple Injured Players Not Available in Joint Practice With Rams
The Los Angeles Chargers are set to have their first joint practice with the Rams on Sunday at their new facility, the Bolt; however, several players will be absent for the Chargers.
The list includes wideouts Quentin Johnston, Leon Johnson, and Ladd McConkey, offensive linemen Trey Pipkins and Jamaree Salyer, running back Kimani Vidal, linebacker Junior Colson, and starting quarterback Justin Herbert.
The sophomore receiver, Johnston, was working off to the side but was the only player in pads so there is still a chance he may participate in the joint practice.
Joint practices are a valuable way to measure the progress of a team before the season begins. With a brand new head coach, offensive coordinator, and overall offensive scheme, this is a very important stepping stone for the Chargers. Unfortunately, key players on both sides of the ball for the Bolts have been derailed by injuries.
Herbert will be walking in a boot for approximately the next two weeks as he deals with a plantar fascia in his right foot. Bolts backup quarterback Easton Stick is in command of the first-team offense in Herbert's absence.
Pipkins, who was playing at right guard with the starting offense, departed with a trainer during 11-on-11 on Saturday, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic. He was not in pads for Sunday's joint practice with the Rams. It's likely that the Chargers will explore a myriad of offensive line groupings in his absence.
McConkey has missed practice since Thursday with an undisclosed injury. The rookie was seen limping after making a catch on the opening play of seven-on-seven. McConkey tested out what appeared to be a lower-extremity injury before going inside with a trainer, but the details of his injury have not been specified.
Before Herbert and McConkey both suffered injuries, the pair seemed to have an instant connection. Just a few days into training camp, it looked as though McConkey was set to be Herbert's new favorite weapon. With Keenan Allen and Mike Williams leaving in the offseason, the biggest question mark surrounded the wide receiver room.
The joint practice with the Rams will be a good opportunity for the Bolts to explore new lineups with several position groups in the absence of several key starters. Almost two weeks into camp and it looks as though the Chargers defense is set to have a standout season. It wouldn't be surprising if the Bolts' defensive unit is the star of Sunday's joint practice.