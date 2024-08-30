Chargers Have Separate Game Plan Meetings in Place For Each QB on Roster
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said that the coaching staff has a unique game plan for each quarterback on the roster.
"I'm practically going to separate those meetings and just coach them where they've got to play their game," Harbaugh said via the team's transcript. "Whether it's Easton or Taylor, we've got to have a game plan that fits them where they can go into the game and play winning football and play up to their capabilities."
"Bottom line … there's no other Justin Herbert, there's nobody that can do what he can do," Harbaugh added. "Nobody else is 6-foot-6, 240 pounds that could stand in the pocket with people draped on him and still throw a ball 40 yards down the field on a dime, as the young people call it. That's just him."
This is a bit of a change from what Harbaugh said just a few weeks ago when he said that every quarterback would be held to the same standard as Herbert.
The standard may be the same, but the plan is certainly different for Stick and Heinicke. Harbaugh is right, nobody can replicate Herbert and it's probably in the team's best interest to have a tailor-made plan for each quarterback.
Throughout the preseason, Chargers fans witnessed a disastrous offense that was doing everything in its power to play like Herbert was on the field.
While Herbert recovered from a plantar fascia injury in his right foot, Stick was the leader of the first-team offense.
Stick played very poorly throughout the preseason, but maybe that was because the game plan was trying to replicate a Herbert-type performance.
Now,that Harbaugh has established each quarterback will have a unique game plan, it may help Stick get out of his slump.
The new regime isn't as kind when it comes to underperformance, which may seem harsh, but it's a reminder that football is still a business.
The Chargers let go of Max Duggan and Casey Bauman after the two backups couldn't meet expectations.
General manager Joe Hortiz then added Heinicke to the roster, a veteran backup quarterback. This was the move several Chargers fans were waiting for.
The recent regression of Stick was alarming, and as each preseason game concluded, it was evident that the Chargers needed another primary backup.
Heinicke is an upgrade from Stick and he might serve as the long-term backup option in Los Angeles.