Chargers' Intriguing Fantasy Football Tight End Option
The Los Angeles Chargers will be out for blood as they approach the 2024 season. While there are some similarities to this team, there are a lot more differences between the front office and the team's personnel. The Chargers are one of the more rehauled teams in the league. L.A. has a ton of new pieces, especially offensively.
The Chargers running back, wide receiver, and tight end groups are vastly different. Although that is the case, these groups will still be relied on heavily for significant production.
However, you never know who will make a name for themselves, which could ultimately lead to success in Fantasy Football. The Chargers may not have any sexy names for fantasy football, but Riley Thomas of Fan Duel believes first-year Charger tight end Hayden Hurst could be a viable option for fantasy owners.
Thomas outlined a way Hurst could be an option for fantasy owners.
"Hurst is probably the most intriguing option," said Thomas. "He was TE9 in 2020 and TE22 in 2022. His projection as TE29 is also five spots above his ADP."
The Chargers' tight end room is far from figured out as any one of the tight ends, like Donald Parham Jr., Will Dissly, or Hurst, could take over the starting role.
Hurst will likely compete for the role, but he is not guaranteed to be a starter. His best season came in 2020 when he collected 571 yards and six touchdowns. Hurst is far from that player now, and as he enters his age 31 season, it is far from a guarantee Hurst could play a vital role for the team starting on Day 1.
