Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Quotes His Mother When Asked About Playoff Expectations
With head coach Jim Harbaugh at the helm, the Los Angeles Chargers are ready to make a resurgence and become a dominant team in the NFL. However, that's easier said than done.
The Chargers are in a difficult division, particularly because of the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs, who have won two consecutive Super Bowls.
Despite this, Harbaugh seems unfazed and ready to take on the challenge ahead.
“I have a keen awareness of the division we’re playing in and who we’re playing against,” Harbaugh said, per Jarrett Bell of USA Today. “The expectation is to be better today than we were yesterday, and to be better today than we were today.”
“If it goes good, it’s because of their willingness to put in the work. If it goes bad, then I’m a bad manager.”
Despite his confidence, Harbaugh didn't guarantee an appearance in the playoffs. Instead, he repeated advice he received from his mother.
“Let’s put it in the words of Jackie Harbaugh,” he said. “The best advice I’ve ever heard comes from my mother: One play at a time. One game at a time. One day at a time.”
Harbaugh definitely knows what it takes. Not only did he lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012, but he coached the Michigan Wolverines to the College Football Playoff National Championship last year. He even brought Jesse Minter, the defensive coordinator for Michigan, with him to Los Angeles.
Basically, Harbaugh is up for any challenge.
“And that’s up to all of us,” Harbaugh said. “The challenges are daily, you know. That’s what all these guys are in the business of doing. Meeting challenges. What’s next? That’s the nature of this business.”
Unfortunately, one of the challenges facing the Chargers is with their star quarterback, Justin Herbert.
A former Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowler, Herbert is currently taking care of a plantar fascia injury in his right foot. While he's expected to participate in the regular season, he hasn't been able to practice with the team.
“Not all work is being done on the practice field,” Harbaugh said. “That’s really a small part of the day. Significant. Very significant. But there’s much being done in terms of mental reps, film work, building a rapport…"
“Justin’s really grown to a place in his career where he’s not just leading the offense. It’s team-wide. He’s been incredible at it the entire time. I can go back to mid-April. He’s got a tremendous grasp on the offense.”
Hopefully, Herbert will recover and the Chargers will be able to meet any challenges as they come up, as long as they take it one day at a time.
More Chargers: Could Luis Perez' Preseason Performance Lock Him in As QB2?