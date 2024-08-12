Chargers News: Could Luis Perez' Preseason Performance Lock Him in As QB2?
The Los Angeles Chargers offense was not a pretty sight without Justin Herbert during the team's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Relying on their backups, starting with second-string quarterback Easton Stick, the Chargers offense mustered just three points while punting the ball nine times.
Stick struggled in his start, going just 5-13 for 31 yards and an interception. Stick filled in for the Chargers last season when Herbert was placed on the injured reserve with a season-ending finger injury, and figured to do the same this summer with Herbert working through a plantar fascia injury.
The 28-year-old backup has not looked like the answer though. Not only did Stick lose every game he started while filling in for Herbert last season, but he has struggled through training camp and now his first preseason game.
Amid the struggles through camp, the Chargers signed former United Football League quarterback Luis Perez last week. Perez made his preseason debut Saturday, and raised some eyebrows with an impressive 36-yard throw passed two Seahawks defenders and into the hands of wide receiver Jaylen Johnson.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was complimentary of Perez after his debut, especially since Perez has not been with the team for long.
"Really arrow up for being here for 4 days," Harbaugh told reporters Monday. "He's acquitted himself as well as a guy probably could ... Coaching stuff up, gotta get the tempo going, gotta get the huddle going ... For a guy who's been here 4 days — pretty outstanding."
Of course, one throw does not guarantee that Perez will become the team's primary backup and he will have to continue to show strong play to reach that point. Perez showed room for improvement in his first appearance, going 5-12 for 61 yards.
Still, the performance of Stick and third-stringer Max Duggan left plenty to be desired. Duggan went 4-7 for 41 yards in his brief appearance, leaving Harbaugh to say he doesn't feel the team is in a 'position to be comfortable' with the team's backups.
Following the game, Perez saw time with the Chargers' second group during Monday's practice.
Perez joined the Chargers after leading the UFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns this past spring. Perez has previously been part of the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, and Detroit Lions, but has yet to appear in an NFL regular season game through his career to this point.
