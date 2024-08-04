Chargers' Joey Bosa Suffers New Injury in Joint Practice With Rams
In a season that was supposed to be huge for Los Angeles Chargers defensive linebacker Bosa, it was spoiled before it even began. Bosa left Sunday's joint practice with the Rams to deal with a possible left hand or wrist injury. This was supposed to be his comeback season, and the hope is the injury is not severe.
After an 11-on-11 rush, Bosa was shaken up and went inside with trainers following the play.
Bosa had been dominating the joint practice before his injury which was a glimpse of what he was going to do for the Chargers defense this season. The dynamic trio made up of Bud Dupree, Joey Bosa, and Khalil Mack may be put on hold for now as Bosa deals with yet another injury.
Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter just spoke on the chemistry between Bosa and Mack on Wednesday.
"Super excited about the dynamic there and what I think those guys can do for our defense," Minter said via the team's transcript. "Just excited to continue to progress with them, continue to try different things, and see what our best stuff can be given each situation."
To the Chargers' dismay, injuries are no stranger to the veteran. Bosa spent the last two seasons dealing with various injuries and saw action in just 14 games in the last two years.
Bosa sprained his right foot in Week 11 against the Packers last year which forced him to miss the remainder of the year. In 2022, the defensive star missed four months after sustaining a groin injury.
Bosa recently shared that he was excited for a new chapter, especially after being hampered by injuries for the past two years.
"I just feel a new drive, a new motivation with everything that's changing around here," Bosa told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "It's a fresh start but it's not a fresh start, I'm still with the same team, you know we're moving to LA, we got the new facility, the new staff... So this is me, fresh baby Joey going into Year 9."
Hopefully, the injury is more of a bump or bruise so Bosa can get back to making an impact on defense. It's evident that the ninth year was eager to be a part of this new era in Los Angeles.
The injuries keep coming for the Chargers with several players already sidelined, including starting quarterback Justin Herbert, rookie receiver Ladd McConkey, and offensive lineman Trey Pipkins.